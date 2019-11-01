East Belfast: Viable pipe bomb found in Sydenham security alert
- 1 November 2019
A pipe bomb has been removed following a security alert in Sandbrook Grove in east Belfast.
Residents were evacuated from their homes on Friday afternoon after the discovery of a suspicious object in a garden, but have since returned.
Police said the viable pipe bomb-type device was removed for further examination.
Connsbrook Avenue and Sandbrook Park have also reopened to traffic having been closed during the alert.
Detectives are working to establish a motive.