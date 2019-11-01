Image copyright Google Image caption Residents were evacuated from their homes on Friday afternoon

A pipe bomb has been removed following a security alert in Sandbrook Grove in east Belfast.

Residents were evacuated from their homes on Friday afternoon after the discovery of a suspicious object in a garden, but have since returned.

Police said the viable pipe bomb-type device was removed for further examination.

Connsbrook Avenue and Sandbrook Park have also reopened to traffic having been closed during the alert.

Detectives are working to establish a motive.