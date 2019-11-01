Image caption David Black was shot dead as he drove to work at Maghaberry prison in November 2012

IRA graffiti has been spray painted onto a road sign at the site where prison officer David Black was murdered.

He was shot dead on the M1 in County Armagh as he drove to work at Maghaberry Prison in November 2012.

David Black's son, Kyle Black, was visiting the site on Friday, the seventh anniversary of his father's murder, when he found the graffiti.

He said it had been "a particularly difficult day".

The dissident republican group the New IRA said it murdered David Black.

This morning we visited the place where dad was murdered to lay flowers.



We were shocked & saddened to see 'IRA' graffiti spray painted on a road sign beside the spot.



To stop on a busy motorway to do this shows how sick, vile & sad individuals they are!



Let go of your hate!

"We always put flowers on the M1 on that morning, whenever we arrived this morning and discovered the IRA graffiti, it is particularly insensitive," Kyle Black told BBC News NI.

"While there a sense of anger, our overriding feeling is one of pity for people that have this mindset within our community.

"They have nothing to offer for the better society that the vast majority of people want to work towards - they have only hatred and bitterness to add."

Image caption Kyle Black said it had been a "particularly difficult day"

Mr Black, who was elected as a DUP councillor earlier in 2019, tweeted a photo of the graffiti on Friday.

The graffiti has since been removed.

No one has ever been convicted of the murder of David Black.