Image copyright PA Media Image caption The bodies were discovered in the early hours of 23 October

Police from Essex are in Northern Ireland following the discovery of 39 bodies in a lorry container in Grays last week.

They are due to give an update on their investigation into the deaths.

Brothers Ronan, 40, and Christopher Hughes, 34, from Armagh, are wanted by police on suspicion of manslaughter and people trafficking.

The driver of the lorry, Maurice Robinson, appeared in court in Chelmsford on Monday.

Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Christopher (left) and Ronan Hughes are wanted on suspicion of manslaughter and human trafficking

The 25-year-old, of Laurel Drive, Craigavon, is charged with a string of offences, including 39 counts of manslaughter.

Prosecutors alleged that Mr Robinson was part of a "global ring" of people smugglers.

He was remanded in custody and is due to appear again at the Old Bailey in London later this month.