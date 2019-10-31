A murder investigation has been launched after a man was stabbed to death in Bangor, County Down.

The 47-year-old man was attacked outside a property in Enterprise Court at 01:00 GMT on Thursday, police said.

A 45-year-old man was arrested at the scene and remains in custody.

Police have sealed off the entrance to Enterprise Court and are appealing to the public for any information that could help them with their investigation.

It is a small residential area, close to Balloo Industrial Estate on the outskirts of Bangor.

At 10.30, a private ambulance arrived at the scene and took away a body, as friends of the dead man looked on in tears.

A forensic team is examining the scene.