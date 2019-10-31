Bombardier 'on brink of being sold to US firm'
The Reuters news agency is reporting that Bombardier's Northern Ireland operation is on the brink of being sold to a US company.
Bombardier put the factories up for sale in May as part of a reorganisation of its business.
The Candanian aircraft manufacturer employs 3,600 people.
Reuters say that US Spirt AeroSystems is on the brink of doing a deal and that an announcement could come later today.
Neither company has commented to Reuters.
The Belfast factory builds wings for Airbus and is the largest hi-tech manufacturer in Northern Ireland.