Image caption Campaigners have been calling for compensation to be implemented since early 2017

The leader of the House of Commons has said he cannot be sure that a bill to compensate institutional abuse victims will be given time to pass through Parliament before it is dissolved.

Jacob Rees-Mogg was pressed on the issue by MPs on Wednesday night.

He said it would not happen on Thursday and there could be an issue getting Royal Assent for the bill on Monday.

Parliament will be dissolved on Wednesday for the general election.

Westminster sources have told the BBC the bill was unlikely to be given accelerated passage.

Northern Ireland Office (NIO) minister Robin Walker told MPs the government is doing "all it can" to progress it.

Victims who were abused as children in Northern Ireland residential homes have lobbied for compensation since the Historical Institutional Abuse Inquiry (HIA) ended in 2017.

Campaign group Survivors and Victims of Institutional Abuse (Savia) has written to Prime Minister Boris Johnson to "beg that you ensure" the legislation is passed before Parliament is dissolved.

The letter said Mr Johnson had made a commitment to introduce the legislation during the recent Queen's Speech and urged him to "please do the right thing".

During prime minister's questions, Mr Johnson stopped short of making a commitment to pass the legislation before Parliament is dissolved, instead telling MPs that the "most powerful way" to address the issue would be to get Stormont up and running again.

When the Historical Institutional Abuse (Northern Ireland) Bill passed its second reading in the House of Lords on Monday, peers called for the bill to be given accelerated passage.

On Wednesday they backed an amendment to try to force the government to push the bill through before Parliament is dissolved.

The interim advocate for victims and survivors of historical institutional abuse, Brendan McAllister, told BBC News NI that while it "isn't a perfect bill" victims "would rather have a bill than no bill".

Inquiry timeline

Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption Sir Anthony Hart died before his recommendations were acted upon

The HIA inquiry, chaired by the late Sir Anthony Hart, investigated historical allegations of child abuse in residential institutions run by religious, charitable and state organisations.

It examined 22 institutions and its remit covered a 73-year period ranging from 1995 back to the foundation of Northern Ireland.

The inquiry's final report in January 2017 recommended that all survivors of institutional abuse receive tax-free, lump sum payments ranging from £7,500 to £100,000.

However, it was published just a few days after the collapse of Northern Ireland's devolved government, and no ministers were in post to set up the redress scheme.

Since then victims' groups have lobbied the Northern Ireland Office to pass the necessary legislation through Westminster and brought a judicial review challenging the lack of government action.