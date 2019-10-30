Image copyright PACEMAKER Image caption Sir Jeffrey Donaldson told the BBC are are about to embark on 'the most important election in decades'.

The Ulster Unionist Party's decision not to agree an electoral pact in the upcoming poll is "bonkers", the DUP's chief whip has said.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said UUP leader-elect Steve Aiken's decision would mean a "unionist dogfight" that could put at risk unionist seats to Sinn Féin.

Mr Donaldson made the comments to BBC Radio Ulster on Wednesday.

Political parties are now readying themselves for a general election campaign.

MPs voted for a 12 December poll on Tuesday, which will be the third election this year.

The 10 Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) MPs voted in favour, while Independent MP Lady Sylvia Hermon voted against.

The legislation will later begin its passage through the House of Lords, where it is not expected to be opposed.

Unionist parties have traditionally agreed electoral pacts in certain constituencies in order to maximise the number of unionist MPs at Westminster.

They feel that if the unionist vote is split between them it means it is more likely a nationalist MP will take the seat.

Mr Aiken has said his party will stand in all 18 constituencies this time, which sparked concern from others within unionist circles that key seats could be at risk.

Steve Aiken, MLA for South Antrim, will be the Ulster Unionist Party's new leader and has already ruled out electoral pacts

DUP leader Arlene Foster said if there was not a pact, North Belfast MP Nigel Dodds could lose his seat and accused Mr Aiken of wanting to "hand away seats to Sinn Féin".

In Fermanagh and South Tyrone a unionist pact secured the UUP a seat for Tom Elliott in 2015 - but he lost it to Sinn Féin's Michelle Gildernew two years later.

However, Mr Aiken said unionist voters needed to be offered a choice and that his party could not be seen to criticise the DUP but then agree an electoral pact with them.

'Unionist dogfight'

Speaking on the BBC's Good Morning Ulster programme, DUP chief whip Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has urged Mr Aiken to change his mind.

He said: "I just don't understand where Steve Aiken is coming from, that he proposes we have a unionist dogfight in the middle of the most important election in decades.

I don't think they stand a chance of winning the seat in the constituencies where they will split the vote."

Who will run in the general election?

There are 18 Westminster constituencies in Northern Ireland, meaning 18 seats out of 650 in the Commons are up for grabs.

The DUP holds 10 seats, Sinn Féin has seven - but its MPs do not take their seats due to a long-standing policy of abstentionism - and independent unionist MP Lady Hermon holds North Down.

It is not clear if Lady Hermon will run again to retain her seat. She faced stiff competition for it from the DUP's Alex Easton in 2017.

Another question some are already asking is whether Alliance leader Naomi Long will stand in East Belfast, to try and reclaim the seat from DUP MP Gavin Robinson.

She held it between 2010 and 2015, when she lost it to him and he successfully retained it in 2017.

Mrs Long is now an MEP in Brussels, having won the seat for Alliance for the first time in May - but given her party's surge in that election and the council elections in May, she may be tempted to try to secure Westminster representation for Alliance again.