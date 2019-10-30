Image caption Campaigners have been calling for compensation to be implemented since early 2017

A bill to set up a compensation scheme for institutional abuse victims is not likely to become law before parliament dissolves next week, sources have said.

On Monday the House of Lords called for the bill to be given accelerated passage.

It has passed its second reading in the Lords.

The Historical Institutional Abuse Bill would compensate victims of abuse in care homes and other institutions.

On Tuesday, Secretary of State Julian Smith told MPs he wanted the bill to get through "in all scenarios" and asked other politicians to assist him in making representations that the measure should be given parliamentary time.

In January 2017, a judicial inquiry recommended that abuse victims should be entitled to compensation or "redress" payments of between £7,500 and £100,000.

Judicial review

However, the implementation of the inquiry's recommendations has been delayed by the breakdown of the power-sharing government at Stormont.

Since then victims groups have lobbied the Northern Ireland Office to pass the necessary legislation through Westminster and brought a judicial review challenging the lack of government action.

While the bill passed its second reading in the Lords, it does not appear that parliamentary time will be made available for it to pass its remaining stages in the Commons.

Another measure - the Northern Ireland Budget Bill - is being given accelerated passage through both chambers on Wednesday and Thursday.

Government ministers have argued that it is vital to pass this to ensure that public workers get paid.

Some Stormont officials expressed surprise at the emphasis being placed on the need to pass the Budget Bill as an emergency procedure - Section 59 of the Northern Ireland Act - exists which can be used to keep public finances ticking over if necessary.