A police search for the body of a murder victim and bedside sales pitches to new mothers are among the stories across Tuesday's front pages.

We start with the Belfast Telegraph, which reports more than £200,000 has been paid to the NI health service over the past five years by a company to allow its sales staff access to new mothers on hospital wards.

Bounty representatives are allowed to make bedside sales pitches to mums, even when their babies are seriously ill in neonatal units, the paper says.

The newspaper reports that during the bedside visits, Bounty employees are allowed to try and sell photo portrait packages, with prices costing up to £80.

They also reportedly encourage women to sign up to their parenting club, asking for information about mums and babies.

The Telegraph said Bounty did not respond to its request for comment.

Next, we have have the Irish News, which carries the news that a flooded quarry in County Tyrone will be drained in a new search for the body of murder victim Charlotte Murray.

Ms Murray's former fiancé Johnny Millar was found guilty of her murder by a jury earlier in October - he is due to be sentenced next month.

On Monday, police moved diggers in to clear an area near Benburb.

Image caption Charlotte Murray was 34 when she was reported missing

Divers had previously searched the quarry for Ms Murray's remains, but it will be drained for "full assurance" that the bottom has been examined.

Det Insp Eamonn Corrigan said the quarry was a "significant area of interest" to the investigation, after a "detailed review" of the investigation and trial was released.

The Irish News also reports that Boris Johnson is to try again to secure a pre-Christmas general election after MPs rejected his attempt to do so on Monday.

He failed to secure the two-thirds majority needed to call an election on 12 December under the Fixed Term Parliaments Act.

The DUP and the vast majority of Labour MPs abstained form the vote.

It was the prime minister's third failed bid to trigger an early election following two defeats last month.

Meanwhile the News Letter reports on the lorry driver from Northern Ireland - charged with the manslaughter of 39 migrants - who is accused of being part of a "global ring" of people smugglers.

Maurice Robinson, 25, was arrested after the bodies of eight women and 31 men were found in a refrigerated trailer in Essex on 23 October.

Mr Robinson, from Laurel Drive in Craigavon, appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court on Monday via video link.

Image copyright Elizabeth Cook/PA Media Image caption Maurice Robinson appeared via video-link charged with 39 counts of manslaughter

The newspaper reports the discovery has led to a huge international investigation to try and identify the victims.

Essex police initially believed the 39 were Chinese nationals, but Vietnamese men and women are believed to be among the dead.

All the bodies have now been moved from the truck to Broomfield Hospital in Chelmsford, for post mortem investigations to be carried out.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption The bodies were discovered in the early hours of Wednesday

On the same subject, the Daily Mirror includes the story of a survivor of a trafficking gang who paid £16,000 to get from a Vietnamese village to Birmingham.

Nguyen Dung, 32, told the newspaper that he worked in a Birmingham restaurant for two years before a raid by immigration officials put an end to his "dream life".

Nguyen said: "The trafficking of these gangs is military-like. They know when and where everyone is at a given time.

"That is why it is the traffickers, not the police, who told the families last week that their loved one hadn't made it."