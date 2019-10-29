Consumer confidence in Northern Ireland dips over Stormont and Brexit
Consumer confidence in Northern Ireland fell again in the three months to the end of September, according to a survey by Danske Bank.
It said the fall was driven by heightened uncertainty around Brexit and a further period without an executive in place at Stormont.
Danske Bank surveyed more than 1,000 people, with 25% saying they felt worse off financially than last year.
A fall in confidence is thought to have a knock-on effect on spending.
One quarter of respondents said they expected to spend less in the year ahead on big ticket items like holidays and furniture.
Adverse impact
A similar proportion (24%)said they expected their finances to worsen in the year ahead.
Conor Lambe, Danske Bank chief economist, said 23% of respondents noted progress in the Brexit negotiations in recent months had the largest negative impact on how they were feeling.
"A further 9% highlighted the UK government's longer-term Brexit objectives as a factor adversely impacting them," he said.
"In addition to Brexit, more than a quarter of people pointed to the ongoing political stalemate at Stormont as something which put a dent in confidence."