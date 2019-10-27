West Belfast: Homes evacuated over suspicious object in garden
- 27 October 2019
A number of homes have been evacuated in west Belfast after the discovery of a suspicious object.
It was found in the front garden of a home in the Aitnamona Crescent area of the city on Sunday.
The street was closed to traffic with a number of residents moved to the Whiterock Leisure Centre.
There are no further details at this time.