Kilcoo accident: A teenager has died in a County Down crash
- 26 October 2019
An 18-year-old man has died following a single vehicle car crash on the Hilltown Road in Kilcoo, County Down.
Another young man is in a critical condition following the accident, which happened shortly before 02:30 BST on Saturday.
Three other young people, one male and two females, were taken to hospital for treatment for their injuries.
They were travelling in a blue Volkswagen Bora.
The Hilltown Road remains closed.