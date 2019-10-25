Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Rebecca Ng, from the Chinese Welfare Association, at a vigil at City Hall

For the second day, the Essex lorry deaths dominate the front pages of all of the newspapers on Friday.

Thirty nine bodies were found in a container which had arrived in Purfleet, on the River Thames, from Zeebrugge, Belgium, on Wednesday.

On Thursday, police were granted extra time to question lorry driver Mo Robinson, 25, from Markethill in County Armagh, on suspicion of murder.

The eight women and 31 men are believed to be Chinese nationals.

The News Letter and The Irish News carry different images of Rebecca Ng, from the Chinese Welfare Association, at a candlelit vigil for the victims held at Belfast City Hall on Wednesday.

The Irish News runs with line that Dublin-based company Global Trailer Rentals Ltd owns the refrigerated trailer in which the bodies were found in.

The company said that they are "shell-shocked" at the news and will make the data from its tracking system available to police.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption The bodies were found inside a lorry container at Waterglade Industrial Park

The Daily Mirror also carries this angle on its front page but opts for the headline "Driver fainted at 39 dead in lorry", based on claims made by a friend of Mr Robinson.

The Belfast Telegraph leads with an image of the suspect's house in Markethill.

The newspaper describes the property, which police have searched, as being a "luxury NI home".

Image copyright Getty/KatarzynaBialasiewicz

In the Daily Mirror, a woman from Newtownabbey, County Antrim, said that access to a new cystic fibrosis (CF) drug would mean that "my life and others with CF can change for the better".

The Department of Health in Northern Ireland has said it will look at the implications of the decision to make a life extending drug for cystic fibrosis patients available in England.

NHS England reached a deal with the manufacturers of Orkambi, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, after months of negotiations.

The drug improves lung function and can be given to children as young as two.

"I'd no longer live in fear of what the future holds for me," Nicole Adams, 28, told the newspaper.

'Keeping Siobhan's memory alive'

The legacy of a Gaelic footballer from Clanvaraghan, near Castlewellan, County Down, is living on with an amazing £234,000 raised for seven charities, as reported in The Irish News.

Siobhan McCann, who was 26, died in May from cancer.

Her family said the money, which will hopefully go towards life-prolonging cancer treatment, was a way of "keeping Siobhan's memory alive".

In east Belfast, residents were kept in the dark after street lights were not repaired for more than a month, as covered in the Belfast Telegraph.

The Department for Infrastructure said the lights in Castle Karia Manor were repaired on 22 October.

In a statement, it said that the department is facing "budget challenges" and while it was operating a restricted service, "outages may take longer than usual".

Another day, another Brexit story

Writing in Friday's News Letter, DUP MP Sammy Wilson implied that his party is unlikely to support the new Brexit deal.

He said Prime Minister Boris Johnson, "like Theresa May before him, has seen his hopes of a Brexit deal brought to an abrupt halt".

"That fact is that despite his claims of this being a great deal, it is Mrs May's deal with the only changes being to the Northern Ireland section of the agreement," said the East Antrim MP.

"Those changes are toxic and every day the full implication of them becomes more apparent."