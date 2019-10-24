Children 'travelled to Northern Ireland in a shipping container'
By Marie-Louise Connolly BBC News NI Health Correspondent
- 24 October 2019
A number of young foreign nationals found in Belfast's harbour area last week said they travelled there in a shipping container, the BBC understands.
It is believed at least 10 children, understood to be teenagers, were found and subsequently placed in the care of Belfast Trust.
They were travelling without an adult and are thought to be from east Africa.
The children were said to be tired, cold and hungry when discovered.
A source told BBC News NI that the young people are being looked after.