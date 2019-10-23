Image copyright Getty Images

A County Tyrone woman has admitted stealing £2.3m from her former employer over an eight-year period.

It is thought to be Northern Ireland's biggest single employee fraud case.

The woman pleaded guilty at Dungannon Crown Court to 16 counts of converting criminal property, nine of fraud by abuse of position and a single count of possessing fraudulent bank statements.

She cannot be identified, having claimed she will self-harm if named in connection with the offences.

She had worked for a company in Cookstown and the owners were in court to hear the guilty pleas.

They will be offered the opportunity to provide statements outlining the effect of the fraud ahead of sentencing.

Psychiatric report

The defendant first appeared at Dungannon Magistrates' Court in 2016, when she initially faced 615 charges relating to fraud against her employer.



The judge said a pre-sentence report would be required while a defence barrister added a psychiatric report is to be obtained.

The judge inquired if voluntary restitution of the stolen funds was an option.

The woman's defence lawyer replied: "That will be dependant on the sale of the property in which (she) resides."

He confirmed there was "no substantial dispute" to the £2.3m figure.

A prosecution barrister told the court confiscation proceedings had started.

The defendant was released on continuing bail and will return to court for sentencing in December.