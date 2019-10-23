Two charged after police seize drugs worth £65k

Image copyright PSNI Image caption Banknotes were among the items seized by police

A man and woman have been charged after drugs worth £65,000 were seized by police during raids targeting the Ulster Defence Association (UDA).

Cocaine worth £55,000 and cannabis worth £10,000 were found in Bangor, Millisle and Newtownabbey in counties Down and Antrim on Tuesday.

Officers also seized a vehicle and £10,000 in cash.

A 40-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman are due to appear at Newtownards Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

The charges include being concerned in the supply of a class A drug, possessing a class A drug with intent to supply and possessing criminal property.

The searches were carried out by the Police Service of Northern Ireland's paramilitary crime taskforce.