The Democratic Unionist Party's (DUP) chief whip has said he believes the "penny has dropped" with the government that it needs the party's votes to pass Brexit legislation.

On Tuesday evening, the DUP's 10 votes dealt a blow to the PM's plan to fast-track the bill through Parliament.

It was another defeat for Boris Johnson and it led to another Brexit delay.

The votes of the DUP MPs and the independent North Down MP Lady Hermon meant the government lost by 14 votes.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said the "sensible thing" for the government was to talk to the DUP

As a result, it paused its efforts to get its deal through the House of Commons.

Mr Johnson is awaiting the EU's verdict on approving another extension.

The DUP's Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said the prime minister should use the time to talk to the party.

"I think he realises now that without the DUP on board getting his bill and his agreement through the House of Commons is going to be hugely challenging for him," he said.

"So I think the sensible thing for the government is to sit down with us and see if we can work this out."

Boris Johnson "paused" his Brexit bill after MPs rejected his plan to have it quickly signed off

On Tuesday night in Parliament, MPs backed his Withdrawal Agreement Bill but minutes later voted against the timetable, leaving it "in limbo".

EU Council President Donald Tusk said he would recommend a Brexit deadline extension to EU leaders.

Earlier, the prime minister warned he would push for an election if MPs rejected his timetable and the EU granted a delay.

After the result in the Commons, Mr Johnson said it was Parliament, not the government, that had requested an extension.

Mr Johnson said he would tell EU leaders it was still his policy to leave by the end of October.

What happens next?

If an election were to be triggered this week, the earliest it could take place would be Thursday 28 November, as the law requires 25 days between an election being called in Parliament and polling day.

MPs had been due to debate the bill over Wednesday and Thursday but will now return to discussing the contents of the Queen's Speech, which put forward the government's domestic agenda for the new session of Parliament.