Eyes on Westminster and Stormont is the headline in The Irish News and it is a theme which runs through all of Monday's newspapers.

Some of Stormont's assembly members will return to the chamber later for the first time in nearly three years, after a petition triggered a recall.

The move was proposed in a last-ditch attempt to stop the reform of Northern Ireland's abortion law.

Meanwhile Boris Johnson "faces another rollercoaster week in the House of Commons", the Irish News reports.

The prime minister has said the UK will leave the EU on 31 October.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Boris Johnson reached a new deal with the EU last week, but it needs to be approved by the UK Parliament

Mr Johnson wants MPs to vote on his Brexit deal on Monday.

The Irish News is expecting "a showdown" with Speaker John Bercow, who has to decide whether to allow the vote.

The Belfast Telegraph carries a message from the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) to the prime minister on its front page.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said the party "would like to get a deal we can support so the UK can leave by 31 October but clearly time is short".

"We will need the government to bring forward changes that address our concerns in the context of the legislation Parliament will be considering," he added.

The DUP backs Brexit but does not support the prime minister's revised proposals for Northern Ireland.

On Saturday, it voted for a proposal that could delay Brexit until all necessary UK laws are passed.

The two issues also feature on the front page of the News Letter.

It describes the Stormont Assembly as re-forming in an attempt to stop Northern Ireland "switching from one of the world's most conservative abortion regimes to one of the most radical".

Image caption The bid to recall the assembly was proposed by Northern Ireland peer Baroness O'Loan

Laws on abortion and same-sex marriage will change unless devolution is restored by midnight on Monday.

Pushing Brexit and Stormont aside, the Daily Mirror leads with a report that police are planning to arrest and interview "a famous Irish sports star" over allegedly sexually assaulting a young woman in Dublin on 11 October.

It said a woman walked into a Garda (Irish police) station on 12 October to report the alleged incident.