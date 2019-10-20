Image caption The barracks in Lisburn is the headquarters of the 38th (Irish) Brigade

Police have arrested a 22-year-old man on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon following an incident at the Army's Northern Ireland headquarters.

The incident, involving two soldiers, happened at Thiepval Barracks in Lisburn, County Antrim, on Sunday.

The barracks on the Magheralave Road is the home of the 38th (Irish) Brigade.

The PSNI said a man in his 20s received hospital treatment for injuries to his arm.

An Army spokesperson said: "We are aware of an incident between two soldiers within Thiepval Barracks.

"It would be inappropriate to comment further at this stage".