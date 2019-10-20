Newry: Man left with gash on face after beating
A man was left with a large gash on his face after he was slashed and beaten in Newry.
The attack happened in Canal Street in the city at about 02:00 BST on Saturday.
The man, 34, was walking along the street when two men got out of a silver Volkswagen Golf and attacked him.
He was slashed across the face and kicked as he lay on the street, causing him to lose consciousness.
He was left was a seven-inch (18cm) gash on his face, a smaller slash wound to his arm, other cuts and bruises.
Detectives said it was an unprovoked attack and have appealed for anyone with information about the attack to contact them.