Image caption A police cordon was set up as officers investigated the man's death

A post-mortem examination has found the death of a man in Belfast on Thursday night was not suspicious, police have said.

A man arrested on suspicion of murder following the incident has been released unconditionally.

The 26 year-old man was arrested following the death of the 49-year-old man at Kings Road in Tullycarnet.

Police cordoned off a walkway and set up a forensic tent in the area as they investigated the incident.