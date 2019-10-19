Tullycarnet death: Man released after post-mortem finds death not suspicious
- 19 October 2019
A post-mortem examination has found the death of a man in Belfast on Thursday night was not suspicious, police have said.
A man arrested on suspicion of murder following the incident has been released unconditionally.
The 26 year-old man was arrested following the death of the 49-year-old man at Kings Road in Tullycarnet.
Police cordoned off a walkway and set up a forensic tent in the area as they investigated the incident.