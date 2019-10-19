Brexit: UK and Ireland ‘could provide NI funding deal’
The taoiseach (Irish prime minister) has suggested the Republic of Ireland and the UK could provide a post-Brexit funding package for Northern Ireland.
Leo Varadkar said the two countries should look at how they can jointly invest in infrastructure that could cover cross-border roads, railways and universities.
He said it was important to boost Northern Ireland's private sector.
On Saturday, MPs will vote on the new Brexit deal agreed on Thursday.
Speaking at the end of a summit in Brussels he said the structures of the Good Friday peace agreement should be used to make sure the UK and Ireland continue to have a strong relationship after Brexit.
The administrations in Ireland and Northern Ireland already jointly fund cross border projects through the EU PEACE and Interreg programmes.
The Irish government also has a long-standing commitment to help fund a road project in Northern Ireland which will help improve the link between Londonderry and Dublin.
However, progress on that scheme has been slow due to a series of planning issues in Northern Ireland.