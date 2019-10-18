Image caption Nigel Dodds and Arlene Foster blamed Boris Johnson for undermining the union

In a rare show of unionist unity, there is collective outrage from the DUP, UUP and TUV in Friday's News Letter to Boris Johnson's Brexit deal.

"A great betrayal" is the unequivocal verdict, as the parties line up to condemn the agreement they fear would create a border in the Irish Sea.

The outgoing UUP leader Robin Swann says the "awful" deal is worse than the deal struck by Theresa May.

He said it "annexes Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK".

TUV leader Jim Allister tells the News Letter that a "permanent regulatory and customs border" in the Irish Sea "puts us in a waiting room for Irish unity".

"The scale of the betrayal is shocking," he claims.

The DUP, who have strongly criticised their erstwhile ally Boris Johnson, are a little more measured, but they too concede that the deal undermines the integrity of the union.

"We've Been DUPed Again," is the Daily Mirror's headline, accompanied by a photo of Mr Johnson laughing with Taoiseach (Irish PM) Leo Varadkar on Thursday.

The paper says a furious DUP leader Arlene Foster is set to give Mr Johnson a "Brexit headache" as he faces an uphill battle to get his deal through Parliament.

The PM, who did not have a majority before he alienated the DUP, needs to convince 320 MPs from across the Commons to back his plan.

The Belfast Telegraph is a little more circumspect, quoting Mrs Foster as saying the deal is "not perfect" but can be worked on.

She warns Saturday's vote in the Commons will be "only the start of a long parliamentary process".

The DUP leader insists the votes of her party's 10 MPs will be "critical" in helping to shape the legislation to get a better outcome for Northern Ireland.

The Irish News leads with a similar angle, saying the DUP is preparing to "bite back" against Mr Johnson at Westminster.

DUP deputy leader Nigel Dodds accuses the PM of losing his nerve in the Brexit negotiations and being "too eager by far" to strike a deal with the EU.

He claims Mr Johnson was forced into "desperation measures" by legislation passed by Labour MP Hillary Benn, which would compel the PM to seek an extension if there was no deal this week.

The Irish News points out that agreement got a better reception from nationalists and business leaders.

There response could not exactly be described as a warm welcome, as they remain opposed to Brexit in principle, but there is consensus that this deal would be better than crashing out of the EU within days.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald calls it the "least worst option", while SDLP leader says the "by no means ideal" agreement would prevent a hard border.

Mr Varadkar is alone in calling it a "good agreement" and says it would allow the UK to leave the EU in a "orderly fashion".