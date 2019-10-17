Northern Ireland

Belfast: Police investigate death of man

  • 17 October 2019
The scene in Tullycarnet

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man in east Belfast.

In a tweet, the PSNI said the man died in Kings Road, Tullycarnet on Thursday evening.

An area around a covered walkway between two blocks of flats, near Granton Park, has been cordoned off.

Emergency services are at the scene.

Inquiries are continuing.

