Stormont to be recalled after abortion petition

Image copyright Getty Images

Assembly members are set to return to the Stormont chamber for the first time in nearly three years after 30 members signed a petition triggering a recall.

The move was proposed by the DUP in a last-ditch attempt to stop the reform of Northern Ireland's abortion law.

Laws on abortion and same-sex marriage in NI will change unless devolution restored by Monday, 21 October.

So the recall will not affect the impending law changes, as it would need an executive to be appointed too.

DUP leader Arlene Foster confirmed to BBC News NI that more than 30 MLAs had responded to its call to sign the petition.

Apart from the DUP, those who signed include Ulster Unionist leader Robin Swann and his party colleagues Robbie Butler and Roy Beggs, as well as TUV leader Jim Allister.

Image copyright Getty Images

Confirming the target had been reached, Mrs Foster said it will provide an opportunity for MLAs to show their opposition to the proposed law changes.

"Hopefully we will be able to debate the issue on Monday," she added.

It is not clear if MLAs will be able to debate the abortion law changes as, first, they have to elect a speaker with cross-community support.

Sinn Féin will not be present and the SDLP is still considering its options.

Alliance said Monday's sitting was "all about the denial of rights" and suggested it would not attend the session, but would instead "use appropriate opportunities to make our point".

1,000 days without devolution

Stormont's power-sharing government collapsed two-and-a-half years ago amid a bitter row about a green energy scheme and Parliament has had to pass some key legislation for Northern Ireland in the interim.

The DUP has publicly opposed Westminster legislating over the head of local ministers on abortion reform.

However, on Tuesday some questioned the timing of the party's move over the recall petition.

In a tweet, Sinn Féin vice-president Michelle O'Neill described it as "a pointless political stunt".

Ulster Unionist MLA Doug Beattie also dismissed it as a "stunt" and argued that it looked like a move by the DUP to claim to voters they had tried to do something in order to placate anti-abortion views.

Other Stormont sources believe the strategy is a "mega deflection" - an attempt to move the focus on the party from Brexit to something else.

The DUP said it has consistently called for the return of Stormont.

Independent unionist MLA Claire Sugden told BBC News NI she did not sign the petition, despite speculation she was considering it.

She said it specifically related to the abortion matter, rather than the wider issue of devolution not being in place for more than 1,000 days.