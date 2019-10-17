Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Boris Johnson was under pressure on Wednesday as he struggled to get support for his Brexit deal

No prizes for guessing which story dominates the front pages of all four of Northern Ireland's daily newspapers.

Brexit talks continued long into the night, but when the papers went to press there was still no sign of Boris Johnson getting his proposed deal over the line ahead of Thursday's EU summit.

The Belfast Telegraph and the News Letter both emphasise how central the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) has become in this political drama.

"DUP holds the key" is the News Letter's headline, as the paper says Europe was closely watching how the party responded to Mr Johnson's plan.

The Belfast Telegraph said a DUP "veto" was threatening to derail a potential agreement in spite of mounting pressure in Brussels and London.

'Immune'

But the DUP has long experience of holding out in negotiations with successive UK governments.

"Our party will not be bounced into anything," an unnamed DUP source tells the Belfast Telegraph.

"We are immune to pressure. We haven't given way in the past and we won't now."

The Belfast Telegraph also carries quotes from the DUP's Brexit spokesman Sammy Wilson, who dismisses suggestions his party would accept more cash for Northern Ireland public services in return for supporting the government's proposed deal.

"If the union is weakened no amount of money will get us to accept the deal," said the East Antrim MP.

Image caption Sammy Wilson warned the DUP's support cannot be bought

The DUP is currently in a confidence-and-supply arrangement with the Conservative Party but the government has since lost its majority, with or without the support of the DUP's 10 MPs.

So will the Conservatives do a deal regardless of DUP consent?

The News Letter points out that Eurosceptic Conservative MPs said "they would be guided but not bound" by the DUP's response to the proposed agreement.

The paper said the deal is believed to include a customs border in the Irish Sea as well as a regulatory border for goods.

It believes the DUP has agreed to both measures but the sticking point is the party's insistence on a role for Stormont in overseeing any Irish Sea border.

'Desperately struggled'

But the Irish News says outstanding issues on customs and consent "had been settled", reporting that the issue now holding up a deal was VAT arrangements.

"Taxing times for Brexit," is its headline, accompanied by a photo of an exasperated-looking Michel Barnier.

The EU's chief Brexit negotiator is pictured with his eyes closed and his head in his hands as the paper said the last-ditch talks went "down to the wire".

The Irish News hedged its bets and went to bed saying that talks were continuing "as hopes of finding a last-minute deal remained alive".

But the Daily Mirror may have called it, saying that Mr Johnson's Brexit plan was hanging in the balance "after frantic last-minute talks failed to secure a deal".

Image copyright Daily Mirror

It points out that DUP leader Arlene Foster was quick to pour cold water on speculation from senior EU sources that a deal was imminent.

"EU sources are talking nonsense," she tweeted on Wednesday.

"Discussions continue. Needs to be a sensible deal which unionists and nationalists can support."

The Mirror says the DUP was "in and out of Downing Street" on Wednesday as the prime minister "desperately struggled to keep them onside".

'Deflecting blame'

It claims EU leaders' "optimism" for the deal on Wednesday appeared to give the impression they were happy with Mr Johnson's offer but it was now up to UK politicians to accept it.

"That would also deflect any attempt by the PM to blame Brussels if he leaves empty-handed," the paper adds.

The Mirror carries a photo of a worried looking Mr Johnson, opportunistically taken in front of a brick wall and from behind jail-like bars.

"Summit Wrong" is the clever headline as the prime minister compared his EU summit showdown to climbing Mount Everest.

Mr Johnson spoke of being on the "Hillary Step" and being able to "see the peak".

However, the Mirror says that like many of the PM's "colourful comparisons" the phrase could backfire on him.

The paper says the Hillary Step, a rocky outcrop named after mountaineer Sir Edmund Hillary, no longer exists, "most likely having collapsed in 2015 during a massive earthquake".