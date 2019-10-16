Image copyright Getty Images

Two men, aged 57 and 19, have been arrested by detectives investigating criminality linked to the INLA.

The arrests took place in the Galliagh area of Londonderry and Strabane.

Mobile phones, documentation and other electronic devices were also seized by police during three searches.

Part of the operation was linked to an investigation into shots being fired following the death of former INLA prisoner Michael McElkerney in May this year.

Both men are being held under the Terrorism Act.

The 19-year-old man has also been arrested under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Det Insp Tom McClure said the INLA is a "priority" due to "the level of threat, risk and harm they pose to our communities" and the "breadth and depth of their criminality".