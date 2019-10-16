Image caption Former Brexit Secretary David Davis said a lot of Tory MPs would "take their line" from the DUP

Former Brexit Secretary David Davis has said many Conservative MPs consider the opinion of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) on a new Brexit agreement as "quite important".

The DUP held a 90-minute meeting with the PM on Tuesday night but said "gaps remain" before it will back a deal.

Government sources told the BBC that the chances of a deal happening this week are "shrinking".

Mr Davis said a lot of Tory MPs would "take their line" from the DUP.

If the DUP say the deal is "intolerable" then that opinion is "quite important", he said.

However, in the past some Tory MPs have said they would back the DUP - but did not when it came to a meaningful vote.

Arlene Foster had told BBC Radio 4's Today Programme that the issue of a customs divide between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK was a "blood-red line".

Mr Davis said: "Let's see when she sees the detail of the deal whether she thinks this is blood-red line or it's an acceptable compromise."

On Tuesday, Mrs Foster said the DUP would "stick with our principles" that Northern Ireland "must remain" in the United Kingdom's customs union.

Image copyright PA Image caption DUP leader Arlene Foster has aid some speculation was very wide of the mark

Downing Street has played down reports of an imminent deal with the EU.

The DUP has consistently opposed any new customs checks between Northern Ireland and the rest of the United Kingdom, while the EU and the British government have both said there cannot be a hard border within the island of Ireland.

EU and UK officials have resumed Brexit talks in the hope of reaching a deal that can be agreed by leaders at a key summit on Thursday.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to update the cabinet on the progress of the negotiations, which continued into the early hours.

On Tuesday, EU negotiator Michel Barnier said there was a "narrow path" to a Brexit deal this week but the two sides would have to agree the details by the end of the day.

Taoiseach (Irish Prime Minister) Leo Varadkar said talks were "moving in the right direction" but gaps between the sides remained.

The UK is due to leave the EU at 23:00 GMT on 31 October.