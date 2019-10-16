Image caption The inquest is examining the deaths of 10 people in Ballymurphy in 1971

A so-called "UVF interlocutor" has failed to give evidence to the Ballymurphy inquest for the third consecutive time.

The value of his evidence was also brought into question in court.

Known as witness X, he was scheduled to give evidence before the coroner, Mrs Justice Keegan, on Wednesday but checks revealed that he was not present in court.

Witness X had been served with a notice requiring him to attend.

The coroner is now looking into whether he could or should be compelled to attend.

It had been understood that witness X had evidence obtained from people he referred to as UVF veterans about the shootings of some of the Ballymurphy victims.

The information he had offered to bring to the court stated that the UVF fired upon some of the victims using a Mauser rifle.

He first informed the Coroners Service of this in May 2018, and provided a statement to the coroner's investigators.

However, it was also revealed that witness X had got his information from several different sources which was relayed verbally to him, with no opportunity for him to make notes at the time.

A barrister for the coroner explained that a ballistics report had subsequently been compiled from the evidence provided so far, as part of a PSNI investigation into witness X's initial statement.

However, in an unexpected development, the court heard that the Mauser rifle "was not forensically linked to ballistics material available from the Ballymurphy deaths".

In other words, the Mauser rifle could not have shot any of the Ballymurphy victims.

Image caption The 1971 shootings took place during the introduction of internment without trial

However, there has been previous evidence in the inquest indicating that loyalist gunmen were in the Springmartin area on 9 August 1971, when two men were shot dead.

One soldier testified he had warned them that he would open fire if he became aware of them operating in the area.

Witness X had been granted anonymity to give evidence, but also demanded screening from the public gallery, from the next of kin, and from the legal representatives of the next of kin.

The coroner would not grant this, having granted such measures to no other witness.

This is understood to be why witness X will not appear.

'An interlocutor for an interlocutor'

In a lighter exchange in court, when it was suggested that a solicitor might give evidence on behalf of witness X, Mrs Justice Keegan said: "Well that's novel. An interlocutor for an interlocutor."

Barristers for the next of kin argued that it not be admitted at all, because it was "entirely untested and entirely unchallengeable".

The coroner said she would look at "what steps I can take in terms of punishing the witness for a breach of court direction".