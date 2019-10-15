Image caption James Murtagh was at home with his child at the time of the attack

A Catholic man says he has been the victim of a sectarian attack after his Belfast home had its windows smashed.

James Murtagh, who was not injured, was at home in a mixed-housing area in Ravenhill Avenue with his four-year-old son on Sunday night.

Police said the incident, first reported in the Irish News, is being treated as a hate crime.

The 64-year-old also claims his car has been damaged in five separate attacks at the property.

Mr Murtagh looks after his son since the death of the boy's mother eight months ago.

'Windows blown'

He said on the night of the attack he carried his child, who had been asleep on the sofa, upstairs shortly before it happened.

Mr Murtagh said he had fallen asleep with his child, and was awoken by the sound of a number of bricks being thrown through the window.

Image caption Mr Murtagh said a number of bricks were thrown through his window

"The window had been blown, the curtains and blinds, and there was bricks everywhere," he said.

Mr Murtagh said the incident meant he was now looking for alternative accommodation through the Northern Ireland Housing Executive.

He said securing alternative accommodation had been difficult.

Accommodation offer

A spokesperson for the Housing Executive said it was working with Mr Murtagh.

"He has been made several offers of temporary accommodation over the last few months, all of which he has refused," the spokesperson said.

"Having been made aware of the attack we immediately offered temporary accommodation, but this was turned down. He remains in his home as a tenant of Radius Housing."

The spokesperson said Mr Murtagh had been offered permanent accommodation by Radius Housing but had not accepted the offer.

It added it would "work to identify a long-term solution to his housing needs", and that it understood "his landlord has also been working closely with him to find a permanent home".

A spokesperson for Radius Housing said "We are unable to discuss the detail of individual cases, however, we will continue to work to find a resolution to this matter."