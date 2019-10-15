Image copyright Mallaghan Image caption Mallaghan says the bus is the largest of its type in the world, carrying up to 125 passengers.

An engineering company is creating 60 jobs in County Tyrone after securing a multi-million-pound contract to build a fleet of airport buses.

The jobs will be at Mallaghan Engineering in Dungannon.

Ryanair has initially ordered a 32-strong fleet of the Mallaghan 50W airport bus, to be delivered in the next 12 months.

Mallaghan said the bus is the largest of its type in the world, carrying up to 125 passengers.

It will be used for transporting passengers to and from terminals and aircraft.

The company manufactures airport ground support equipment and employs more than 450 staff at its manufacturing sites in Dungannon and six other sites around the world.

'Range of roles'

Ronan Mallaghan, managing director at Mallaghan Engineering, said: "Traditionally our product portfolio has focused on passenger stairs and a range of high lift trucks for catering, cabin cleaning and more specialist ground support equipment.

"But with increasing passenger numbers in the global market and to meet customer demands, we've developed and begun manufacturing the "Mallaghan 50W" airport bus.

"We are currently recruiting for a range of roles, including skilled mechanics, coach-builders, fitters, welders, joiners, spray painters and vehicle upholsters."

Ryanair has used Mallaghan ground support equipment at bases across Europe for the last two decades.

Adrian Dunne, the airline's director of operations, said: "As we expand the Ryanair Group operations, we expect this to be the first of many orders and look forward to working with Mallaghan."