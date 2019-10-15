Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Armed officers from Greater Manchester Police responded to the incident

Chloe McGurk, one of three people stabbed in Manchester on Friday, is recovering in hospital after surgery.

The 19-year-old from Glengormley, County Antrim, sustained injuries to her arm and chest when a man attacked shoppers in the city's Arndale Centre.

Ms McGurk's parents have thanked the emergency services and the hospital staff looking after their daughter.

"For a 19-year-old to be injured in such an manor is every parents' nightmare," they said in a statement.

"We therefore ask that she is given the space to deal with what has happening in private."

Image copyright John Greenhalgh Image caption The suspect was tasered by police

It is believed Ms McGurk was in Manchester on a shopping weekend.

Her parents also paid tribute to her friends "who not only witnessed the incident but who stayed with our daughter throughout".

Three people were stabbed and two others hurt when a man with a large knife started "lunging" at people, according to police.

A 40-year-old man has been detained under the Mental Health Act.