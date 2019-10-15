Image copyright Daily Mirror

Allegations from a new book on the RHI scandal and the latest BBC Spotlight programme on the Troubles both feature prominently on Tuesday's front pages.

The Irish News claims the family of former DUP special adviser Andrew Crawford stood to gain £6m from the Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) scheme.

It says Mr Crawford's brother and two cousins owned 11 RHI boilers between them.

The paper said Mr Crawford could not be contacted for comment.

The allegations are among those featured in Burned: The Inside Story of the Cash for Ash scandal, written by the News Letter's political editor, Sam McBride.

His own paper leads with questions for Mr Crawford's former boss, DUP leader Arlene Foster, over her dealings with a major RHI beneficiary, Moy Park.

The poultry firm is Northern Ireland's biggest private sector employer and in May 2013, Mrs Foster, Mr Crawford and the chief executive of Invest NI met Moy Park's then owners, Marfrig, in Brazil.

The News Letter alleges that civil servants were "excluded" from the Sao Paulo meeting, even though "Stormont's rules state that departmental meetings with external meetings must be minuted".

Mrs Foster and Mr Crawford deny the claim and replied to the paper's questions with a solicitor's letter, threatening to sue for libel.

They said that they "did not meet with Marfrig executives without officials present in order to ensure there was no minute of the meeting".

A DUP spokesman said it would "not be appropriate to comment" on RHI issues ahead of the final report of the public inquiry into the scandal.

Image caption The RHI scheme offered financial incentives for businesses to use renewable fuels to generate heat

The Belfast Telegraph leads with a claim that "rogue police officers" gave information to loyalist paramilitary leader Billy Wright which helped him target republicans.

The allegations were made in the latest instalment of the BBC Spotlight series, a Secret History of the Troubles.

A former associate and fellow loyalist prisoner claimed Wright was given vehicle registrations and addresses for people referred to a "legitimate targets".

The paper says the programme features a rare recording of Wright, who was later shot dead in prison.

"Readily available for us in the 1990s was the intelligence we needed to attack the people who needed to be attacked.

"Indeed, members of the security forces have said this, that we done what the Army and the police couldn't do. We put the East Tyrone IRA on the run."

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Billy Wright was the leader of a UVF gang which killed dozens of Catholics during the Troubles

One of the last Catholic families in a Belfast estate that was originally envisioned as a cross-community development have been subjected to "escalating sectarian attacks," says the Irish News.

Disabled father James Murdock tells the paper he fears his four-year-old son will be orphaned because of the increasing severity of attacks at their home in Ravenhill Avenue.

Four cars have been damaged since July and on Sunday night, bricks were thrown through their living room window and landed on their sofa.

Mr Murdock, who is 64 and has lost a leg, is caring for his young son alone after the death of the boy's mother eight months ago.

He tells the paper he has been warned that if he refused to leave the area, "the next time it will be a petrol bomb or a knife".

Police said they are treating Sunday's attack as a hate crime.

A blind pensioner has told the Daily Mirror of his struggle to get back home from France alone after he and his carer were ordered off their flight to Belfast.

Eric Smylie, 78, and his carer Davey Pogue were due to fly home from Paris when they were challenged by Easyjet staff for "having drink taken".

The pair admitted they had consumed three pints, but insisted they were not drunk.

French police were called and Mr Pogue was taken to a police cell, while the pensioner, who has diabetes and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) was taken to a hotel.

"Mandatory safety reports filed at the time report the passengers were disruptive and aggressive towards our crew, which is why the police were called", said an Easyjet statement.

Mr Smylie tells the paper he "wept" alone in his room as without help he could not find his medication or his phone charger to call his family.

He had to make his way back to the airport alone, with some help from fellow passengers from Northern Ireland.

The airline said it has contacted French police to understand how Mr Smylie came to be separated from his carer after they were escorted from the airport.