Jail term for 'reckless rampage' in milk lorry

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A Dale Farm refrigerated lorry had been hijacked earlier in the day but McGrath was not involved in the theft

A disqualified and uninsured driver who took a milk lorry on a drive of "utter madness" through west Belfast has been jailed.

Darren McGrath, 24, of no fixed abode, was sentenced to three years and banned for a further five years.

A judge told him his "reckless rampage" in the seven-tonne refrigerated lorry in January had "exposed innocent people to harm".

It was "only by very good fortune that you did not kill anyone", she added.

The Belfast Crown Court judge also warned the father-of-one, with 70 previous convictions, that unless he controlled his behaviour, most of his adult life would be spent behind bars.

McGrath pleaded guilty to a total of 15 charges, including injuring a woman knocked unconscious when he smashed into her car, injuring pursuing police and causing damage to their vehicles and to a number of other cars.

The offences followed the earlier hijacking of a Dale Farm milk van as it made deliveries in the Castle Street area of Belfast at about 09:00 GMT on 5 January.

McGrath was not involved in the theft, but an hour and a half after it hit a parked car in the Whiterock area, it was spotted in the Divis area.

'Serious piece of utter madness'

A police car was about to turn into Leeson Street, when the milk lorry rammed into the front driver door, scattering milk cartons over the road and injuring the two officers inside.

McGrath, now behind the wheel, continued on, colliding with other vehicles.

The prosecution said the lorry, with sparks shooting from the sides and a deflated tyre, was driven the wrong way up Cavendish Street and smashed into a car, which was rammed twice more before the lorry came to rest by a wall.

The front-seat passenger of the van was seen escaping down a side street.

However, McGrath claimed he was the passenger who had taken a lift from a friend, even though he suspected the van was stolen.

A defence lawyer described McGrath's driving as "a serious piece of utter madness".

He said the "triggers" behind it included the loss of contact with his young son, his "running into bad company" and his decision to "self medicate".

After coming across an already-stolen vehicle the "weakness of his own mind and character" allowed him to get involved, he added.

He said McGrath had expressed "genuine and sincere remorse" and had reached a "turning point in his life".

McGrath will serve 18 months in custody, followed by a similar period on licensed supervised parole.