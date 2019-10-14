An Orange Order lodge has said it "will fully cooperate" with a Belfast City Council investigation after footage emerged of a loyalist flute band parading inside City Hall.

Videos shared on social media show uniformed members of the Glasgow band the Govan Protestant Boys performing in corridors and the reception.

It happened on Saturday evening.

The band was attending a centenary dinner in the building for the George Telford Memorial Orange Lodge.

"We will make no further public comment at this stage," the lodge said.

DUP Belfast City Council group leader George Dorrian said he was aware of the footage "and will meet with council officers and those who attended the event to establish the facts".

Sinn Féin, SDLP and Alliance Party councillors have expressed concern.

The dinner on Saturday night was listed in council minutes as a celebration of "100 years of the club based at Clifton Street Orange Hall".