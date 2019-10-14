Image caption Muckamore Abbey Hospital provides treatment for people with severe learning disabilities and mental health needs.

An arrest has been made in connection with abuse allegations at Muckamore Abbey Hospital in County Antrim.

A 30-year-old man was arrested by officers in Antrim on Monday morning.

In recent months police have been investigating thousands of incidents after allegations were made about the physical and mental abuse of patients.

The hospital provides treatment for people with severe learning disabilities and mental health needs.

It has been alleged a number of vulnerable men and women were abused.

Twenty staff, mainly nurses, have been suspended at the hospital since 2017.

Formal action was taken by the Regulation and Quality Improvement Authority (RQIA) in August, when the health regulator issued three enforcement notices about staffing and nurse provision; adult safeguarding and patient finances.