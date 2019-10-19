Image copyright Down Recorder Image caption Baby Amber pictured with her mum Hannah Lucas and big sister Charlotte Warnock

In the week that's in it, we can't promise you the local papers are a completely Brexit-free zone, but there is plenty of light relief in their pages.

We start in County Down where a bouncing baby girl is on the front cover of the Down Recorder after making a very unusual entrance into the world.

Baby Amber was born still inside her amniotic sac, after her mother's waters failed to break during labour.

"I saw Amber moving about in what looked like a balloon for about a minute after she was born," said the baby's aunt, Meghan, who was present at the Lagan Valley Hospital birth.

"The midwife had to break the sac, but Amber seemed to reach out at the same time with her hand. It was just so special to see."

Healthcare staff explained this is known as a "caul" birth but is very rare, happening once in every 80,000 to 100,000 births.

The paper says Amber is in distinguished company, listing other caul babies such as Alexander the Great, Napoleon, poet Lord Byron and the flamboyant entertainer, Liberace.

Nothing compares to a trip to Downpatrick for singer Sinead O'Connor, who has been spotted out and about in the County Down town.

World tour

She posed for photos in several local cafes and some customers were a little star-struck by the famous tourist.

The Down Recorder explains Ms O'Connor was in town to prepare for her world tour with the help of her managers, Ken and Carl Papenfus.

The Downpatrick brothers, from the rock band Relish, recently formed their own management company.

Image copyright Down Recorder Image caption Sinead O'Connor posed for photos with Downpatrick locals as she visited the town's cafes

Brexit may be beginning to bite in County Armagh, where it is claimed a fall in immigration has contributed to the closure of a Portadown pre-school playgroup.

Richmount Playgroup is due to shut at the end of the month because it no longer has enough children to stay financially viable, reports the Portadown Times.

Its secretary, Joe Garvey, blames a combination of factors, including a falling birth rate and a "major decline in immigrants to the area with children".

He says many immigrants are leaving the area "due to the uncertainty of their status on the outcome of Brexit".

'Catastrophic tailbacks'

Brexit concerns also make the front page of the Strabane Chronicle which leads with detailed statistics on the number of vehicles regularly crossing the Irish border.

Up to 400,000 vehicles cross the bridge between Strabane and Lifford alone every month, according to Transport Infrastructure Ireland.

The paper says the statistics are seen as indicative of how future border checkpoints could result in "catastrophic tailbacks".

Image caption The Lifford bridge is just one of about 300 Irish border crossings

The Chronicle also follows up on its coverage of a Strabane man who claims he was left "basically starving" for seven days without benefits.

After losing his job, Jonathan Doherty signed on in early September, but was told it would take six weeks before he would receive any money.

With no cash for food, electricity or rent, he previously told the Chronicle he had to sell his car to pay bills.

Now the 28-year-old has been offered an "advance payment loan" after telling social security staff about the newspaper article.

"I wouldn't have gotten anything if it wasn't for the help of this paper," Mr Doherty insisted.

'Smashed'

Community anger is "soaring" in west Belfast after yet another weekend of desecration in the City Cemetery, says the Andersonstown News.

Five more graves were vandalised in the latest attack, and the paper carries a photo of a broken statue of the Virgin Mary on a damaged headstone.

Graffiti was daubed nearby by a gang styling itself the "Ballymurphy Hoods".

It happened just a week after several Commonwealth War Grave headstones in the cemetery were "smashed beyond recognition".

Image copyright Andersonstown News Image caption Several World War Two graves were smashed in a previous attack two weeks ago

Elsewhere in west Belfast, a bitter stand-off between a school and its neighbouring residents has come to an end.

Protesters occupied Glassmullin green for more than 50 days in a bid to stop the development of a new sports facility.

Residents were angered by the loss of access to green space.

But the paper reports the protest ended after the developers ruled out floodlights and agreed the fence would not exceed 7ft 10 in (2.4m).

Expecting the unexpected

A proud Londonderry Sentinel leads with showbiz news, as one of their own hits the big screen.

Former Sentinel journalist Tess McGowan has written the screenplay for the new film, A Bump Along the Way.

It stars Bronagh Gallagher, of the Commitments and Pulp Fiction fame, as a 44-year-old dealing with an unexpected pregnancy.

The paper says the film, released in UK cinemas last week, has received "widespread acclaim".

The Sentinel also carries a Brexit warning from the president of the Londonderry Chamber of Commerce, Brian McGrath.

Addressing representatives from more than 100 companies at the chamber's annual dinner, he claimed the north-west's economy would be decimated if the UK left the EU without a deal.

Mr McGrath added that Northern Ireland had been left without an executive during "one of the most critical junctures in out recent history".

There is concern around the County Fermanagh border too, after yet another attack on management at Quinn Industrial Holdings (QIH).

Just weeks after QIH director Kevin Lunney was abducted and "brutally tortured", the Fermanagh Herald leads with vandalism at a farm belonging to his brother, QIH manager Tony Lunney.

The paper says the latest attack on the Kinawley family happened earlier this month "despite increased security".

About 15 bales of silage belonging to Tony Lunney were slashed, causing hundreds of pounds worth of damage.

Image copyright Husky Salvation Image caption Merlin will have to lose two toes but he should keep the rest of his paw

There is a happier tail inside the Herald, where fundraisers worked their magic to help Merlin the puppy, who was in danger of losing his paw.

The 13-week-old collie was born with a deformed paw and his carers at the Husky Salvation animal shelter in Irvinestown feared it would have to be amputated.

But after an appeal on social media, they have raised hundreds of pounds for operations and therapy treatments which will keep Merlin's four feet on the ground.