Image caption Every police officer with five year's service since February 2009 is to get a medal, says the Belfast Telegraph

At the start of yet another crunch week for Brexit, loyalist paramilitaries are planning protests if there is an Irish Sea trade border, says the News Letter.

It follows up on a Sunday Times report that said "sources" in the Ulster Volunteer Force and Ulster Defence Association are "plotting action".

The News Letter says it comes amid speculation a new deal could involve customs and regulation checks between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

It says both the Democratic Unionist Party and the Ulster Unionists have "appealed for calm" ahead of any deal.

Dealing with threats from paramilitaries is nothing new for the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) and they are about to be honoured for their work.

The Belfast Telegraph leads with details of a new medal which is to be awarded every PSNI officer who has given five years of service since 25 February, 2009.

That was the date on which the government raised its assessment of the security threat level to severe, the paper explains.

It says medals will also be awarded to families of murdered PSNI officers Stephen Carroll and Ronan Kerr, in posthumous recognition of the sacrifice both officers made.

The Telegraph's front page also features an image of a Scottish flute band which went on an "impromptu march" through Belfast City Hall.

Govan Protestant Boys played The Sash and Derry's Walls as they paraded through the building's reception area and corridors on Saturday night.

It happened as the building hosted a centenary event for a north Belfast lodge of the Orange Order.

The paper says the council is to investigate the incident after complaints from Sinn Féin and the Alliance Party.

Image caption Concerns about staff in Muckamore Abbey Hospital were first raised in 2012, says the Irish News

The Irish News continues its coverage of alleged abuse of vulnerable patients at Muckamore Abbey Hospital in County Antrim.

It says allegations that staff were abusing patients were first reported to the authorities as far back as seven years ago, according to a confidential report.

A group of temporary staff from a private care home raised concerns with the authorities in 2012, and the following year a report into their claims was ordered by the Belfast Health Trust.

Among the "most disturbing" incidents in the report was a claim that a female patient came out of a bathroom with blood coming from her mouth, claiming she had been hit by a member of staff.

Father shot in ankles

The Daily Mirror leads with reaction to a weekend gun attack in which a young boy was left "traumatised" in west Belfast.

The child ran to a neighbour's house for help after his father was shot twice in both ankles by masked men at their house in Brooke Drive on Saturday night.

"This is nothing short of emotional and psychological abuse of a child," Det Insp Kerry Brennan tells the paper.