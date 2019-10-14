Image copyright Getty Images/agrobacter

Private sector activity in Northern Ireland fell at its sharpest rate in almost seven years in September, according to a survey by Ulster Bank.

Every month it surveys private sector activity and the results are considered a reliable indicator of the economy.

Private sector activity fell in September for the seventh month in a row.

Output, new orders and employment levels all fell and confidence hit a new record low.

Construction saw the sharpest rate in decline in output and new order levels are at their lowest since 2012.

The manufacturing sector reported its fastest rate of job losses in a decade.

The bank's chief economist Richard Ramsey said the deterioration in private sector activity has been most marked in Northern Ireland.

He said: "Northern Ireland is the only UK region where firms expect output to be lower in 12 months' time.

"This reflects the lack of confidence in the local private sector at present resulting from a range of factors, not least ongoing Brexit uncertainty."