A woman in her 20s has been sexually assaulted after a man grabbed her and dragged her into an alleyway in Omagh, County Tyrone.

The incident happened when she was walking near Eastview Terrace on Sunday at about 03:05 BST.

Her attacker ran off when he was disturbed by a man who was walking past.

Police said they were keen to speak to the man who caused the suspect to flee and urged him to get in touch.

Det Sgt Jarleth Lennon said it was "a horrific experience" for the victim, who has been left "deeply traumatised".