A man has been injured in a "brutal" shooting in west Belfast.

The victim, who is in his 40s, was shot in both ankles after three men forced their way into his home in the Brooke Drive area at 22:40 BST on Saturday.

Police said they were treating the "brutal shooting as a paramilitary-style attack".

The man is receiving treatment for his injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening.

PSNI Det Insp Kerry Brennan said: "This is despicable and should not be happening in a civilised society."