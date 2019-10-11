Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Arlene Foster said that the prime minister is "aware of our views"

The Democratic Unionist Party has warned that it will use its "considerable influence" to "stand up for Northern Ireland" as Brexit talks enter a new phase.

Party leader Arlene Foster said she was regularly in touch with Boris Johnson and he is "aware of our views".

The EU has agreed to "intensify" talks with the UK over the next few days.

It is the first time the DUP has spoken since Mr Johnson met with the Taoiseach (Irish PM) Leo Varadkar on Thursday.

Both leaders said they could see a "pathway to a possible deal" after that meeting.

But Mr Johnson has said there was "a way to go" before a deal could be reached.

The UK is due to leave the EU at 23:00 GMT on 31 October.

In a statement on Friday, Mrs Foster said the party would only support a Brexit deal that is in Northern Ireland's "long-term economic and constitutional interests".

'Consistent in our opposition'

She added: "We have been consistent in our opposition to the backstop, whether UK or NI only.

"Anything that traps Northern Ireland in the European Union, whether single market or customs union, as the rest of the United Kingdom leaves will not have our support - the prime minister is very mindful of that."

Mrs Foster said the party has "argued that it is important to secure a balanced and sensible deal as we leave the European Union".

"Those who know anything about Northern Ireland will appreciate that these issues will only work with the support of the unionist as well as the nationalist community."

She added that the DUP is "very relevant in the parliamentary arithmatic and regardless of the ups and downs of the Brexit discussions that has not changed".