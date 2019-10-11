A 45-year-old man has been charged after police seized 32kg of suspected herbal cannabis worth an estimated £600,000 in Belfast.

He has been charged with possession of class B drugs and possession of class B drugs with intent to supply.

Police said the charges are in relation to the seizure of suspected herbal cannabis at Dargan Road in Belfast on Thursday.

The man is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates' Court on Friday.

All charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.