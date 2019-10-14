Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Glider busses were introduced to Belfast in 2018

Translink needs twice as much funding over the next 10 years to pursue a zero emissions agenda, the public transport company has said.

It said it needed £3bn during the next decade, having been "underfunded for decades."

But it accepted that without a devolved government in place there was no minister to implement such a plan.

The appeal came as Translink reported a 3% rise in journeys last year to 84.5 million across bus and rail services.

In its first year, the Glider had 10 million passenger journeys.

In its annual accounts Translink reported £1m profit on turnover of £239m

It invested £94m across a number of significant infrastructure projects including the Glider and two transport hubs.

A contractor for the multi-million pound Belfast Transport Hub project is to be announced in the coming weeks.

The first construction phase is due to start before the end of this year.

The £27m North West Transport Hub in Londonderry is due to open on 21 October.

Translink has also invested heavily in Brexit preparations and what it will mean for cross-border travel.