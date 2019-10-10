Image caption The shooting happened at a house on Margaret Street

Police investigating a shooting in Londonderry on Tuesday have arrested two men.

The men, aged 32 and 34, were arrested on suspicion of two counts of attempted murder and are both in custody.

Masked men entered 58-year-old Gerald Deehan's home on Margaret Street on Tuesday night.

Shots were fired at Mr Deehan and his son Ryan, 30, who has since undergone surgery after being injured in the foot.