Image copyright kieferpix/Getty Images Image caption It is claimed that teenagers were abused by multiple men

A gang of convicted criminals allegedly prostituted teenagers from a children's home in Fermanagh almost 20 years ago, bringing them to houses across the county where it is claimed they were drugged and repeatedly raped.

The children's home was Brindley House in Killadeas, which opened in 2000 and closed in 2006.

The story is carried in the Impartial Reporter newspaper.

It followed claims made to its deputy editor Rodney Edwards.

Mr Edwards said about six months ago a woman contacted him to claim she was abused by multiple men while she was a resident at Brindley House.

The woman, who he called Laura in order to protect her identity, claimed she and her friends were approached by men while visiting Enniskillen.

She said these men encouraged them to attend house parties, take drugs and drink alcohol.

Effectively they were being groomed.

She claimed the teenagers were sexually abused again and again by convicted criminals and other men across Fermanagh, Tyrone and other counties.

It was, she said, child prostitution and it began when she was just 13.

'Staff threatened'

A company called Care (NI) Ltd, which no longer exists, was responsible for the management of Brindley House.

Mr Edwards said he had spoken to two former employees who backed up Laura's claims - saying that children were repeatedly sexually abused by up to 13 men.

He said the two former employees tried in vain to stop these men getting to girls like Laura.

"I'm told they challenged the men, they followed the men, they blocked the road with their cars to try and stop the men from taking the children - but it didn't work," he told BBC Radio Ulster's Good Morning Ulster.

"In fact, it resulted in those staff members being threatened by the men.

"As one told me - we were told we would be burned out of house and home."

Image caption The claims were made to Rodney Edwards of the Impartial Reporter

Mr Edwards said the allegations were reported to the police and the Western Health and Social Services Board at the time.

However, both the alleged victim and former employees said the response was unsatisfactory.

Paula Kane, who owned the now defunct Care (NI) Ltd, said that every single incident of concern and of a child protection nature was recorded and reported to the Western Board.

She told Mr Edwards they had no powers to investigate and that when their concerns heightened, they reported the issue to the NI Children's Commissioner.

Independent investigation

Ms Kane said they decided to close the home as it was clear to them the children were at a significant risk.

The Department of Health said allegations relating to Brindley House were brought to its attention by the NI Children's Commissioner in March 2005.

It said it was advised by the board that there had been shortcomings in the operation of child protection procedures at the home, including a failure to notify the Western Health and Social Services Board and the department.

It said an inspection of child protection services was initiated in early 2006 and that it continued to work with those trusts where inspections took place to "ensure that actions identified to address recommendations were robust and applied with appropriate urgency to address improvements".

Image caption The PSNI said a criminal investigation was launched into the allegations of organised child abuse at the former Brindley House children's home

The NI Children's Commissioner directed an independent investigation into the allegations, which led to a criminal investigation by police.

Detectives then launched that investigation into the allegations of organised child abuse at the former Brindley House between 2000 and 2005.

In 2008, a number of properties were searched and 11 people were arrested in counties Fermanagh, Tyrone and Armagh and interviewed in relation to child abuse offences.

However, the Public Prosecution Service directed no prosecution after concluding there was insufficient evidence.

The current NI Commissioner for Children and Young People, Koulla Yiasouma, told the Impartial Reporter that in 2005 the office of the Children's Commissioner became aware of potential breaches in child protection procedures at Brindley House.

"These were raised with the relevant authorities and, as required by law, rather than open his own inquiry, the then commissioner was assured by the Department of Health, Social Services and Public Safety that they would take the appropriate action," she said.

"A review of child protection arrangements in the relevant trust was subsequently published by the Social Services Inspectorate in December 2006 and following a review, police opened a criminal investigation."

No prosecution

A spokeswoman for the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said that in December 2006, the Social Services Inspectorate published a report 'Our Children and Young People - Our Shared Responsibility', which made three recommendations for the PSNI to improve public protection arrangements in each district "to ensure the rights of children and vulnerable people are protected".

The PSNI spokeswoman said those three recommendations were implemented.

She added that as a result of a review carried out by police and social services following the publication of this report, at the beginning of 2007, detectives "launched a criminal investigation into the allegations of organised child abuse at the former Brindley House children's home in Fermanagh between 2000 and 2005".

"A comprehensive file was prepared and submitted to the PPS.

"The PPS directed no prosecution after concluding there was insufficient evidence to prosecute.

"If anyone has a complaint about the actions of police during this investigation they can contact the Office of the Police Ombudsman for an impartial investigation of the matter."