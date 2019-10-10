Image caption Mrs Paisley called for Stormont to be restored before abortion is decriminalised

An appeal from Baroness Paisley for the DUP and Sinn Féin to "compromise" in order to see Stormont restored makes the front page of Thursday's News Letter.

Mrs Paisley has asked for the Assembly to be up and running within a fortnight so that abortion will not be decriminalised on 21 October.

She said parties are facing "the greatest test of our political leadership" calling for someone to "break party political cover and save the day".

The Irish News pay tribute to double all-Ireland winner and former Down manager Eamonn Burns after his sudden death aged 56.

Image copyright Inpho Image caption Eamonn Burns led the Mournemen to the Ulster SFC final in 2017

Playing as a midfielder, Mr Burns helped Down win two All-Ireland titles in 1991 and 1994.

He went on to manage the squad for three years, before stepping down in September 2018.

Down County Board said the whole county had been "rocked by the news" and described him as "a true son of Down".

The Belfast Telegraph returns to Brexit for their front page ahead of Boris Johnson and Leo Varadkar's meeting on Thursday afternoon.

Sources told the newspaper that the "showdown" meeting offers "the last bit of hope" that a deal can be achieved.

The British and Irish prime ministers are travelling to Liverpool to discuss Britain's exit from the EU.

The lunchtime discussions are expected to last between an hour and 90 minutes.

The EU's Chief Brexit Negotiator Michel Barnier told MEPs on Wednesday there is still no basis for a deal.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Coleen Rooney said stories about her are being leaked by someone using Rebekah Vardy's Instagram account

Meanwhile, the Twitter spat between Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy labelled 'Wagatha Christie' makes the front page of the Daily Mirror.

Coleen, wife of former England footballer Wayne Rooney, claimed that someone using Rebekah Vardy's Instagram account leaked stories about her to a tabloid newspaper.

Rebekah - the wife of Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy - has denied the allegation.