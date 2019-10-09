Prince Edward: Earl of Wessex starts two-day visit in County Fermanagh
- 9 October 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
The Earl of Wessex, Prince Edward, has arrived in County Fermanagh at the start of a two-day visit.
The Royal helicopter landed at Florencecourt where the prince met primary school children from County Cavan.
He then toured the house and gardens meeting staff and volunteers from the National Trust.
Prince Edward last visited Northern Ireland in 2015.