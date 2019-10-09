Charlotte Murray: Arrest on suspicion of withholding information
- 9 October 2019
A 47-year-old man has been arrested by detectives investigating the murder of Charlotte Murray.
He was arrested in Moy, County Tyrone, on suspicion of assisting offenders, withholding information and perverting the course of justice.
A number of electronic devices were seized for examination, and the man was released on bail.
On Tuesday, Ms Murray's ex-fiancee Johnny Miller, from Dungannon, was found found guilty of her 2012 murder.
The body of Ms Murray, 34, from Omagh, has never been found.