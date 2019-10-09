Wrightbus administrator 'in talks with single bidder'

Image copyright Liam McBurney Image caption Wrightbus went into administration last month after a period of financial difficulties

The administrator of Wrightbus has entered exclusive negotiations with one potential buyer, a trade union has said.

The bidder is understood to be the English industrialist Jo Bamford, the son of JCB chairman Lord Bamford.

However, the Unite union says the ownership of the Wrightbus factory, at Galgorm just outside Ballymena, remains a barrier to a deal.

The premises are owned separately from the manufacturing business.

The factory is held in a company called Whirlwind Property Two, which is not part of the Wrights group and is therefore not under the control of the administrator.

The property company is controlled by Jeff Wright, the former owner of Wrightbus.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption The Unite union has said the livelihoods of 1,200 workers hang in the balance

Unite says it wants to meet Mr Wright in an attempt to help strike a deal.

The union's regional officer for Wrightbus, George Brash, said: "The only issue outstanding now is that of the land ownership associated with the factory site.

"Twelve hundred workers' livelihoods, the living conditions of their families and the entire local economy now hang in the balance.

"We understand that we are in a situation where if the issue of the land is not resolved in the next 24 to 48 hours, then the prospect of safeguarding their future will disappear."

Wrightbus went into administration last month after a period of financial difficulties.

Pre-administration attempts to sell the business were also complicated by the factory ownership issue.

The Wright family said they had not acted unreasonably during that sales process.

They said that said that one bidder had agreed to rent the factory, but then later withdrew the offer.